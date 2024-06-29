Nelsons, the BSO, and Koussevitzky at Tanglewood
Friday, July 26, 2024
8:00 PM
In celebration of Serge Koussevitzky’s 150th birthday, Andris Nelsons leads a concert that includes Koussevitzky’s Double Bass Concerto, with soloist Edwin Barker, as well as spectacular works by Steven Mackey, Sibelius, and Scriabin.
Boston Symphony Orchestra
Andris Nelsons, conductor
Yefim Bronfman, piano
Edwin Barker, double bass
Will Liverman, baritone
Tanglewood Festival Chorus,
James Burton, conductor
Steven MACKEY Urban Ocean
Serge KOUSSEVITZKY Double Bass Concerto
Jean SIBELIUS The Origin of Fire
Alexander SCRIABIN Prometheus, Poem of Fire