The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Nelsons, the BSO, and Koussevitzky at Tanglewood

Published July 26, 2024 at 8:00 PM EDT
Will Liverman wears a rust colored suit and a long black tie. Yefim Bronfman wears a black suit and bowtie. Edwin Barker wears concert black and holds the neck of his bass.
Jaclyn Simpson: Liverman; Dario Acosta: Bronfman; Courtesy Of The Boston Symphony Orchestra: Barker
From left: Will Liverman, Yefim Bronfman, and Edwin Barker

Friday, July 26, 2024
8:00 PM

In celebration of Serge Koussevitzky’s 150th birthday, Andris Nelsons leads a concert that includes Koussevitzky’s Double Bass Concerto, with soloist Edwin Barker, as well as spectacular works by Steven Mackey, Sibelius, and Scriabin.

Boston Symphony Orchestra
Andris Nelsons, conductor
Yefim Bronfman, piano
Edwin Barker, double bass
Will Liverman, baritone
Tanglewood Festival Chorus,
James Burton, conductor

Steven MACKEY Urban Ocean
Serge KOUSSEVITZKY Double Bass Concerto
Jean SIBELIUS The Origin of Fire
Alexander SCRIABIN Prometheus, Poem of Fire

