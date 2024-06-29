Nelsons, the BSO, and Koussevitzky at Tanglewood

Friday, July 26, 2024

8:00 PM

In celebration of Serge Koussevitzky’s 150th birthday, Andris Nelsons leads a concert that includes Koussevitzky’s Double Bass Concerto, with soloist Edwin Barker, as well as spectacular works by Steven Mackey, Sibelius, and Scriabin.

Boston Symphony Orchestra

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Yefim Bronfman, piano

Edwin Barker, double bass

Will Liverman, baritone

Tanglewood Festival Chorus,

James Burton, conductor

Steven MACKEY Urban Ocean

Serge KOUSSEVITZKY Double Bass Concerto

Jean SIBELIUS The Origin of Fire

Alexander SCRIABIN Prometheus, Poem of Fire