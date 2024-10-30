© 2024
Terrence Chin-Loy

  • Clockwise from top left: Andrzej Filończyk, Elisa Sunshine, Neal Ferreira, Karen Cargill, Joshua Sanders, Terrence Chin-Loy, Christine Goerke, Brandon Jovanovich
    Nelsons, the BSO, and Korngold’s “Die tote Stadt”
    Andris Nelsons leads the Boston Symphony Orchestra and a cast headlined by Christine Goerke and Brandon Jovanovich in Erich Korngold’s opera “Die tote Stadt” (“The Dead City”), a longing farewell to the Romantic Era.