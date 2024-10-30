Nelsons, the BSO, and Korngold’s “Die tote Stadt”

Saturday, February 1, 2025

8:00 PM

Erich Korngold’s opera Die tote Stadt (The Dead City) is an incredibly tender work, begun when the composer was only 19. When he completed it at age 23, it quickly became one of the biggest operatic successes of the era, laying the groundwork for Korngold’s later success as a legendary Hollywood film composer. The opera’s theme of struggling with the memory of a lost loved one undoubtedly resonated with audiences still traumatized by the recent catastrophe of World War I.

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Christine Goerke, soprano (Marietta)

Elisa Sunshine, soprano (Juliette)

Karen Cargill, mezzo-soprano (Brigitte)

Brandon Jovanovich, tenor (Paul)

Joshua Sanders, tenor (Victorin)

Neal Ferreira, tenor (Gaston)

Terrence Chin-Loy, tenor (Graf Albert)

Andrzej Filończyk, baritone (Frank)

Elliot Madore, baritone (Fritz)

Tanglewood Festival Chorus

James Burton, conductor

Boston Lyric Opera Chorus

Brett Hodgdon, conductor

Erich KORNGOLD Die tote Stadt

Presented in collaboration with Boston Lyric Opera