© 2024
Classical 99.5 | Classical Radio Boston
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Nelsons, the BSO, and Korngold’s “Die tote Stadt”

Published February 1, 2025 at 8:00 PM EST
Clockwise from top left: Andrzej Filończyk, Elisa Sunshine, Neal Ferreira, Karen Cargill, Joshua Sanders, Terrence Chin-Loy, Christine Goerke, Brandon Jovanovich
Courtesy of the BSO: Filończyk; Shervin Lainez: Sunshine; Tim Gurczak: Ferreira; Nadine Boyd: Cargill; IMG Artists: Sanders; Jiyang Chen: Chin-Loy; Arielle Doneson: Goerke; Kristen Hoebermann: Jovanovich
Clockwise from top left: Andrzej Filończyk, Elisa Sunshine, Neal Ferreira, Karen Cargill, Joshua Sanders, Terrence Chin-Loy, Christine Goerke, Brandon Jovanovich

Saturday, February 1, 2025
8:00 PM

Erich Korngold’s opera Die tote Stadt (The Dead City) is an incredibly tender work, begun when the composer was only 19. When he completed it at age 23, it quickly became one of the biggest operatic successes of the era, laying the groundwork for Korngold’s later success as a legendary Hollywood film composer. The opera’s theme of struggling with the memory of a lost loved one undoubtedly resonated with audiences still traumatized by the recent catastrophe of World War I.

Andris Nelsons, conductor
Christine Goerke, soprano (Marietta)
Elisa Sunshine, soprano (Juliette)
Karen Cargill, mezzo-soprano (Brigitte)
Brandon Jovanovich, tenor (Paul)
Joshua Sanders, tenor (Victorin)
Neal Ferreira, tenor (Gaston)
Terrence Chin-Loy, tenor (Graf Albert) 
Andrzej Filończyk, baritone (Frank)
Elliot Madore, baritone (Fritz)
Tanglewood Festival Chorus
 James Burton, conductor
Boston Lyric Opera Chorus
  Brett Hodgdon, conductor

Erich KORNGOLD Die tote Stadt

Presented in collaboration with Boston Lyric Opera

Tags
The Boston Symphony Orchestra Andris NelsonsErich Wolfgang KorngoldChristine GoerkeElisa SunshineKaren CargillBrandon JovanovichJoshua SandersNeal FerreiraTerrence Chin-LoyAndrzej FilończykElliot MadoreTanglewood Festival ChorusJames BurtonBoston Lyric OperaBrett Hodgdon