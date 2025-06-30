For more exclusive offerings from CRB Classical, sign up for our weekly email newsletter, The Note:

deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum is the largest park of its kind in New England, inviting visitors to experience contemporary art in dialogue with the scenic landscape of Lincoln, MA. The property is named for businessman and art collector Julian de Cordova, who donated the land for the park and, upon his death, arranged for the sale of his classical art collection to establish it. A decade before the park’s founding, Lincoln was already a focal point of modern art and architecture in America—courtesy of Walter Gropius, founder of the Bauhaus movement, who built his iconic family home just down the street.

CRB Classical midday host Edyn‑Mae Stevenson explores this special place through music, drawing inspiration from its permanent and rotating exhibitions and surrounding landscape. Featured works include Leonard Bernstein’s Serenade after Plato’s Symposium, Irving Fine’s Partita for Wind Quintet, Caroline Shaw’s Plan and Elevation, and many more works that resonate with the creative spirit of the property.

Listen to Classical Music at deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum via the audio player above, or here:

Classical Music at deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum Listen • 3:09:50

deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum is located in Lincoln, Massachusetts.

