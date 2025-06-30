For more exclusive offerings from CRB Classical, sign up for our weekly email newsletter, The Note:

The Old Manse stands as a witness to pivotal moments in early American history. Built by William Emerson Sr. in 1770, it was first home to his family and three enslaved people, Phillis, Cate, and Frank. The Emerson family heard some of the first shots of the Revolution on North Bridge, right in the home's backyard. Two generations later, Ralph Waldo Emerson penned "Nature" within its walls, laying the foundation for the Transcendentalist literary movement. He would go on to play a crucial role in the abolitionist movement in Concord, along with his friends Henry David Thoreau and the Alcott family. Nathaniel Hawthorne and his family once rented The Old Manse, giving it its name.

CRB Classical 99.5 midday host Edyn-Mae Stevenson explores these echoes of American history through an immersive classical music listening experience, featuring works such as Gustav Holst's Walt Whitman Overture, John Williams's Hymn to New England, William Grant Still's Symphony No. 1, "Afro-American," and more.

Listen to Classical Music at the Old Manse via the audio player above, or here:

Classical Music at the Old Manse Listen • 3:04:55

The Old Manse is located in Concord, Massachusetts.

Get directions and explore this historic site.