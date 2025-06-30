© 2025
Classical 99.5 | Classical Radio Boston
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Trustees and CRB Classical

The Old Manse

CRB Classical 99.5
Published June 30, 2025 at 4:40 PM EDT
The Old Manse, a colonial house with wood siding, shaded by leafy green trees.
Mark Gardner
/
The Trustees
The Old Manse

Explore The Old Manse through an immersive listening experience featuring music inspired by the site and curated by CRB Classical 99.5 midday host Edyn-Mae Stevenson.

For more exclusive offerings from CRB Classical, sign up for our weekly email newsletter, The Note:

The Old Manse stands as a witness to pivotal moments in early American history. Built by William Emerson Sr. in 1770, it was first home to his family and three enslaved people, Phillis, Cate, and Frank. The Emerson family heard some of the first shots of the Revolution on North Bridge, right in the home's backyard. Two generations later, Ralph Waldo Emerson penned "Nature" within its walls, laying the foundation for the Transcendentalist literary movement. He would go on to play a crucial role in the abolitionist movement in Concord, along with his friends Henry David Thoreau and the Alcott family. Nathaniel Hawthorne and his family once rented The Old Manse, giving it its name.

CRB Classical 99.5 midday host Edyn-Mae Stevenson explores these echoes of American history through an immersive classical music listening experience, featuring works such as Gustav Holst's Walt Whitman Overture, John Williams's Hymn to New England, William Grant Still's Symphony No. 1, "Afro-American," and more.

Listen to Classical Music at the Old Manse via the audio player above, or here:

Classical Music at the Old Manse

The Old Manse is located in Concord, Massachusetts.
Get directions and explore this historic site.
The Trustees and CRB Classical
Support WCRB
DONATE