The Way Home

A breather. That’s what you need, and Debussy’s a promising start.

Dawn breaks. Early light paints the water a pale silver. The last of the mountain trail descends before you. Behind you, the dark night of uncertainty, thankfully, stays put on the mountain.

Waves lap the beach ahead. You can hear the ocean slurp against sand as the morning tide rises. Salt hangs in the air, clings to your lips as you drink in the ocean vibe.

You finally feel your shoulders relax, and you can breathe freely again. All those doubts, the nagging questions, the shrouded future, none of it matters here and now.

The ocean’s hypnotic rhythm pulls your attention away. You listen. You breathe.

In your head, you see the entire day unfold, the calm waters of dawn giving way to mid-day ocean spray, and finally the surge from distant storms. You feel the power of the ocean undulating through the headphones, its strength boosting your own.

You’re ready to return home, renewed.

Do you come home refreshed with Satie’s First “Gymnopédie?”

or

Make a triumphant return with Michael Giacchino’s “The Incredibles?”