The Way Home

You've had enough solitude for one adventure. This time, you choose the city route. Placing “La Mer” by the old fish bowl collecting dust in the corner, you brace yourself for what Gershwin’s Paris might have in store.

And it doesn’t disappoint.

You flop onto the couch and begin your stroll through an imagined 1920s Paris.

Cars honk and people pass in a city electric with hope, wine, and joie de vivre. This Paris morning is to you a stark wake-up from your long night on the mountain. Here, your questions and doubts loosen their grip. The music pulls you closer and closer to the life you want to feel.

Out of the corner of your eye, you see the wrought-iron lattice of the Eiffel Tower, poking above the rooftops and shops of Avenue Rapp. Snippets of laughter and quiet conversation drift from cafes as you pass, mixing with Gershwin’s musical swerves and swells.

You’ve wandered farther than expected as Gershwin’s “American” builds to a close.

And now, you’re ready to go home.

Do you come home refreshed with Satie’s First “Gymnopédie?”

or

Make a triumphant return with Michael Giacchino’s “The Incredibles?”