Our Top Classical Albums of 2024

It's been a terrific year for classical music. From passionate piano solos to lush orchestral works and beyond, here are our favorite classical recordings released in 2024!

Beethoven for Three: Symphony No. 4 and Op. 97, "Archduke" — Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax, Leonidas Kavakos

Cathy Fuller

In March of 2024, cellist Yo-Yo Ma, pianist Emanuel Ax and violinist Leonidas Kavakos released the third installment in their “Beethoven for Three” project, with a brilliant trio version of the 4th Symphony and the iconic Archduke Trio. The magic that has long brewed between Ma and Ax is uncanny and delicious, and in these trio versions of the Symphonies all three players offer a glimpse into the very structure of Beethoven’s visions – as if we were perusing a precious set of X-Rays, but illuminated with dimension, color and warmth. Shai Wosner’s arrangement of the 4th Symphony is spectacular, and the “Archduke” unfolds in way that only experience could allow.

Orchestral Works: Grace Williams — John Andrews, BBC Philharmonic

Emily Marvosh

Grace Williams’s music isn’t often programmed state-side, so this new album is a great way to get acquainted with her major orchestral works, which are thrilling and… the word that keeps coming to mind is meaty, which is why I’m not a writer, I guess! Anyway, sink your teeth into Williams’s fearless wind writing and clear affection for celesta. Definitely a stocking stuffer for the Holst or Vaughan Williams lover in your household.

Elgar/Walton Cello Concertos — Gautier Capuçon, Antonio Pappano, London Symphony Orchestra

Laura Carlo

Others have described the Elgar Cello Concerto as one that must be played with emotion. Cellist Gautier Capuçon said it's about "passion." Check and check.

As a pianist, I've surprised myself picking a cello album, so that tells you something! Both the Elgar and the Walton, a traditional pairing, receive Capuçon's utmost care and respect. Antonio Pappano and the London Symphony Orchestra know about richness and balance, too. Truly enjoyable recording which I have had on "repeat."

Keel Road — Danish String Quartet

Katie Ladrigan

I've worked as a pianist for years, and now as a piano technician, but nothing beats a string quartet for listening enjoyment, especially DSQ and their latest release - the perfect combination of folk meets classical meets the joy DSQ brings to their playing. Keel Road features some original compositions in addition to the trad music that has always been a part of the players' lives, separately, and as an ensemble, beautifully showcasing the melodies and the skills at hand. I turn to this recording when I need to clear the cobwebs from my mind ("Carolan's Quarrel with the Landlady") or when I need musical inspiration to buckle down and get to work ("Stormpolskan" with Dreamer's Circus). It's also become my go-to soundtrack as I walk around town or along the New England shorelines — can't recommend it highly enough for YOUR listening enjoyment, too!

Olivier Messiaen: Turangalȋla-Symphonie — Boston Symphony Orchestra, Andris Nelsons, Yuja Wang, Cécile Lartigau

Brian McCreath

One of the most extravagant and ambitious scores commissioned by Serge Koussevitzky for the Boston Symphony is Messiaen’s Turangalȋla-Symphonie, premiered 75 years ago this month in a performance led by Leonard Bernstein. But surprisingly, the orchestra has never released a commercial recording until now. The ten-movement piece is a sprawling, mind-bogglingly complex work, but in today’s super-competent orchestral world, there are several ensembles that can do it justice. What sets this performance apart is not so much the flashiest, most technically demanding parts, which are, nevertheless, executed brilliantly. Rather, it’s in the soulful, reflective moments of the score, where Nelsons and the BSO musicians draw on their shared artistic chemistry and more than a hint of the orchestra’s vaunted legacy in French music to render the emotional power of Turangalȋla-Symphonie in uniquely vivid colors.

Clear Voices in the Dark — Skylark Vocal Ensemble

Edyn-Mae Stevenson

Nothing else I’ve heard this year has felt as timely or as weighty as Clear Voices in the Dark with its stunningly arranged Civil War songs interspersed between the movements of Francis Poulenc’s notoriously difficult but ultimately rewarding Figure Humaine. The composer himself called it an “act of faith” which requires immense skill and endurance on the part of the performers. Skylark has both in abundance. The result is an album that covers the full scope of what it means to be human in times of great tragedy.

American Road Trip — Augustin Hadelich, Orion Weiss

Kendall Todd

There are two types of music I love more than anything in the world: classical violin, and fiddle tunes. Augustin Hadelich is an undisputed master of the first, and with his latest release, American Road Trip, he's proving himself to be a master of the second, too. This album is at once a tour of the music of America and a vibrant celebration of the 20 years since Hadelich first moved to the United States. Hadelich explores American classical favorites, like a Romance by Amy Beach and music from Aaron Copland's Rodeo, as well as sharp new sounds by Stephen Hartke, forays into bluegrass and the blues, and the exhilarating forward motion of John Adams's Road Movies. American Road Trip was also made here at GBH with Audio Producer Antonio Oliart, which is the perfect cherry atop an all-around stellar collection of pieces.

The Vienna Recital — Yuja Wang

Téa Mottolese

Dynamic. Vivacious. Exciting. This recital is an example of the fine balance between Yuja Wang's technical prowess and refined interpretation. An album that is as equally full of contrasts as it is delight.

Movements — George Li

Antonio Oliart

The way George Li plays the Schumann Davidsbündlertänze and the Stravinsky Petrushka is breathtaking. The Ravel Valses Nobles are very touching and elegant. It's basically a dance album! I recorded and produced it, so I may be too much inside the project, but I never got tired during the editing process and it's an album that I like to listen to often.

This is truly just a small sample of the incredible classical offerings released this year! If you'd like to explore them further, a few tracks from each album are included in this playlist. And for our favorite classical and non-classical music each month, check out Instant Replay! Happy holidays — and here's to another musical year in 2025.