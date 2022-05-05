Edyn-Mae Stevenson grew up in South Lancaster, MA, fostering her love for classical music in the cello section of the Youth Ensemble of New England. She first caught the public radio bug while completing her Bachelor’s in Music Theory and Literature in Chattanooga, TN, where she spent three years as Music Director for Classical 90.5 WSMC. She briefly joined the CRB team in 2019 as a summer intern and returned in 2021 as a sub announcer. Getting to share classical music with Boston is her dream job. Away from the microphone, Edyn-Mae can be found curled up with her dog, worrying over her latest knitting project or reading any book she can get her hands on.