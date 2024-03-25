Phil Jones grew up in Wellsville, NY and was on the radio for the first time at fourteen, when the cast of the high school musical all went on the local oldies station, WJQZ. He came to Boston to attend Emerson College and quickly fell in love with 88.9 WERS. After graduating in 2018, he accepted a full-time position at WERS as afternoon drive host and content manager, while also becoming a fill-in host here at WCRB. He's been delighted to help bring comfort, clarity, and companionship to the listeners of WCRB as Operations Manager. His interests include live theater, interfaith organizing, and returning home for the Great Wellsville Balloon Rally.