A First-Timer's Visit to Symphony Hall

I am a bad Bostonian. I have never been to a Red Sox Game. I am scared to honk at other drivers, even if they deserve it. I mostly avoid iced coffee. There are few ways I conform to the proper local norms: I take the T, I’ve done my time living in Allston apartments, and I have VERY strong opinions about North Shore roast beef. I even work for a local institution, GBH. But all together, there are some serious blindspots preventing me from truly feeling like a local.

One blindspot in particular has stood out, given that I work for the only full time classical radio station in Boston: I had never been to Symphony Hall. On February 6th, I finally righted that major wrong, and went to hear the BSO in person for the very first time. Here’s how I did it:

Choosing what to see:

I think it’s safe to say that pretty much everything at Symphony Hall is worth seeing. Beyond the BSO, there’s the Boston Philharmonic Youth Orchestra, the Handel and Haydn Society, and many other great orchestras performing regularly at Symphony Hall. The BSO alone offers an amazing variety: just this season, you could see anything from from an orchestral adventure through jazz icon John Coltrane’s Legacy , to Mozart’s Requiem . Most concerts feature multiple pieces, so you could choose to look for something you know, or you could open yourself up to a totally new experience. I went with something I knew. I grew up loving my VHS tape of “Fantasia 2000,” and jumped at the chance to hear Stravinsky’s Firebird Suite .

Buying a ticket:

I suspect many people haven’t been to Symphony Hall for the same reason I’ve never been to a Red Sox game: they’re sure the price will be too high, and don’t bother checking. In fact, tickets to the BSO are pretty darn reasonable. I went with my spouse and two good friends, and all of us were able to take advantage of $25 tickets for patrons under 40. There’s an unbelievably wide range of discounts out there and most performances have seats for under $50. There are also free concerts throughout the year.

Getting there:

My advice on parking near Symphony Hall: don’t do it if you don’t have too. We took the Orange Line to Mass Ave. and walked, and it was completely painless. The Green Line is a convenient option, too, though Symphony Station isn’t fully ADA-accessible yet.

Getting in:

On arrival, I passed through some sort of magic security portal, with my backpack from work, and didn’t need to empty my pockets, or open my bag. It was a one and done scan. Large bags are banned, but in a time when many venues ban ALL bags except see-through clutches, getting in felt easy and safe.

If I could do it again, I’d arrive about ten minutes earlier. The lobby and balconies are full of fascinating bits of local music history and displays from the BSO Archives. I could have spent a lot more time on the anatomy of a Symphony Hall chair.

What everyone was wearing:

Other than ticket price, and choosing what to see, choosing what to wear, I’ll admit, was the thing I was the most uncertain about. Someone suggested “dress like you’re going to a job interview”... but for what kind of job??

I can tell you: don’t worry about it. The vibe was casual. You can wear (nice) jeans and fit in. On the other hand, if you’ve been looking for a chance to really dress up for a night out, the BSO is a great excuse to go for it. There were no gowns, but plenty of suits and party dresses mixed with the khakis and sweaters. The only people in tails and black ties were in the orchestra (and they looked spectacular).

The Hall:

Half the experience of going to the BSO is just getting to sit in Symphony Hall. What I noticed immediately: the space feels fresh, and clean, but wonderfully lived in, as a 125 year old building ought to. The seats are from a time when people in general were smaller, but I had more leg room than I expected (I’m 6’2” and have to sit with my knees in my mouth at many theaters).

For such an enormous structure, the whole place feels intimate. I would guess there are no bad seats (though there are some particularly good ones. Looking at you, first balcony). Part of the intimacy comes from the squadron of ushers who are ready to answer any question, and point you to the bar, the restroom, and your seat. The Hall has nearly 40 different doors in and out of the seating area, and I got lost several times. But I was always rescued by an incredibly friendly steward of the space.

Enjoying the show:

I could go on about the specifics of the performance. Nathalie Stutzmann guest conducted and was fabulous. There were stunningly dramatic moments: Beethoven’s Violin Concerto, with soloist Veronika Eberle stamping her foot at the end of her final cadenza to bring the orchestra back in; the shock of sound after intermission when the orchestra almost doubled in size for Ravel's Alborado del Gracioso and the seemingly telepathic powers each musician seems to have to navigate a thorny tempo change.

As a first-timer, I learned two things. Do not, never, EVER, clap in between movements. If the conductor's arms are still up, the piece isn’t done. And, when the piece IS done, clap hard, and long. So much of the fun of going was getting to share the experience with the whole audience, who applauded for several minutes after each piece (and were rewarded with a lovely encore, something that, unlike at a rock concert, isn’t guaranteed).

One other note: the dynamic range of Symphony Hall can knock you on your back. You can hear the sound of a single harp string being plucked like it’s right next to you. If the orchestra is really turned loose on a piece, it can be like the surround sound in an IMAX theater. It’s all encompassing, terrifying, and awesome.

Saying goodnight:

At the end of the show, our group went for a commemorative selfie, and a stern (but friendly) voice called out, “ALWAYS ask an usher!” I didn’t clock the usher's name, but she took no less than 20 pictures, making sure we properly documented our first visit. And she was right: a selfie doesn’t do Symphony Hall justice.

In a city with some of the best sports teams, top theater companies, and plenty of great live music, leisure time can be well spent in many different ways in Boston. Next time you have a night off, consider making that first trip to Symphony Hall. I’m still not sure why it took me ten years to get there, but I know that the staff, the musicians, the building, and the effort the BSO puts into making their shows affordable went above and beyond. Going to the best concert hall in the country was exciting enough. The BSO made sure my first trip was magical. I hope you'll toss away any lingering doubts, and plan your first trip.