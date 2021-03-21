A Celebration of Bach's Birthday

On WCRB In Concert for Bach's birthday, performances from the Handel and Haydn Society, Rockport Music, the Celebrity Series of Boston, and Boston Baroque paint a vivid portrait of this foundational composer, on demand.



Sunday, March 21, 2021

7:00 PM

Hear Part 1:

Hear Part 2:

Handel and Haydn Society

Harry Christophers, conductor

BACH Brandenburg Concerto No. 1

BACH Brandenburg Concerto No. 6

Recorded at New England Conservatory's Jordan Hall on February 18, 2018

BACH Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied, BWV 225

Recorded at Symphony Hall on May 5, 2019

Rockport Music

Marc-André Hamelin, piano

BACH-BUSONI Violin Partita No. 2: Chaconne

Recorded at the Shalin-Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA on April 28, 2019

Celebrity Series of Boston

Australian Chamber Orchestra

Richard Tognetti, director

BACH Art of Fugue: Contrapuntus I - IV

Recorded at New England Conservatory's Jordan Hall on April 13, 2019

Boston Baroque

Martin Pearlman, conductor

Kiera Duffy, soprano

Jennifer Rivera, mezzo-soprano

BACH Mass in B minor: Kyrie, excerpts from Gloria

Recorded at New England Conservatory's Jordan Hall on October 23, 2016

