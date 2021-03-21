 A Celebration of Bach's Birthday | CRB
A Celebration of Bach's Birthday

On WCRB In Concert for Bach's birthday, performances from the Handel and Haydn Society, Rockport Music, the Celebrity Series of Boston, and Boston Baroque paint a vivid portrait of this foundational composer, on demand.

Sunday, March 21, 2021
7:00 PM

Handel and Haydn Society
Harry Christophers, conductor

BACH Brandenburg Concerto No. 1
BACH Brandenburg Concerto No. 6
Recorded at New England Conservatory's Jordan Hall on February 18, 2018

BACH Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied, BWV 225
Recorded at Symphony Hall on May 5, 2019

Rockport Music
Marc-André Hamelin, piano

BACH-BUSONI Violin Partita No. 2: Chaconne
Recorded at the Shalin-Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA on April 28, 2019

Celebrity Series of Boston
Australian Chamber Orchestra
Richard Tognetti, director

BACH Art of Fugue: Contrapuntus I - IV
Recorded at New England Conservatory's Jordan Hall on April 13, 2019

Boston Baroque
Martin Pearlman, conductor
Kiera Duffy, soprano
Jennifer Rivera, mezzo-soprano

BACH Mass in B minor: Kyrie, excerpts from Gloria
Recorded at New England Conservatory's Jordan Hall on October 23, 2016

