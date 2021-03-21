A Celebration of Bach's Birthday

On WCRB In Concert for Bach's birthday, performances from the Handel and Haydn Society, Rockport Music, the Celebrity Series of Boston, and Boston Baroque paint a vivid portrait of this foundational composer, on demand.
Sunday, March 21, 2021
7:00 PM
Hear Part 1:
Hear Part 2:
Handel and Haydn Society
Harry Christophers, conductor
BACH Brandenburg Concerto No. 1
BACH Brandenburg Concerto No. 6
Recorded at New England Conservatory's Jordan Hall on February 18, 2018
BACH Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied, BWV 225
Recorded at Symphony Hall on May 5, 2019
Rockport Music
Marc-André Hamelin, piano
BACH-BUSONI Violin Partita No. 2: Chaconne
Recorded at the Shalin-Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA on April 28, 2019
Celebrity Series of Boston
Australian Chamber Orchestra
Richard Tognetti, director
BACH Art of Fugue: Contrapuntus I - IV
Recorded at New England Conservatory's Jordan Hall on April 13, 2019
Boston Baroque
Martin Pearlman, conductor
Kiera Duffy, soprano
Jennifer Rivera, mezzo-soprano
BACH Mass in B minor: Kyrie, excerpts from Gloria
Recorded at New England Conservatory's Jordan Hall on October 23, 2016
