Confronting the Afterlife, through Mozart's Requiem

On WCRB In Concert with the Handel and Haydn Society, Harry Christophers leads the H+H orchestra and choir in the unrivaled drama of Mozart's Requiem, plus iconic works by Bach and Allegri, all available on demand.

Sunday, September 29, 2019

7:00 PM

Hear Part 1:

Hear Part 2:

It's the concert that sparked a global sensation known as the "wow child." As the music echoed through Symphony Hall after Mozart's Masonic Funeral Music, a child's enthusiastic "wow!" warmed hearts and inspired a search for the enthusiastic concertgoer. Read about the story here.

Handel and Haydn Society Orchestra and Chorus

Young Men's Chorus, Young Women's Chamber Choir

Joélle Harvey, soprano

Sandra Piques Eddy, mezzo-soprano

Tom Randle, tenor

Soloman Howard, bass

Harry Christophers, conductor

MOZART Masonic Funeral Music

ALLEGRI Miserere mei, Deus

BACH Singet dem Herrn

MOZART Requiem

Recorded May 3 and 5, 2019 at Symphony Hall

Learn more about this concert and read the program notes.

Learn more about the Handel and Haydn Society and see upcoming events.