Confronting the Afterlife, through Mozart's Requiem

On WCRB In Concert with the Handel and Haydn Society, Harry Christophers leads the H+H orchestra and choir in the unrivaled drama of Mozart's Requiem, plus iconic works by Bach and Allegri, all available on demand.
Sunday, September 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Hear Part 1:
Hear Part 2:
It's the concert that sparked a global sensation known as the "wow child." As the music echoed through Symphony Hall after Mozart's Masonic Funeral Music, a child's enthusiastic "wow!" warmed hearts and inspired a search for the enthusiastic concertgoer. Read about the story here.
Handel and Haydn Society Orchestra and Chorus
Young Men's Chorus, Young Women's Chamber Choir
Joélle Harvey, soprano
Sandra Piques Eddy, mezzo-soprano
Tom Randle, tenor
Soloman Howard, bass
Harry Christophers, conductor
MOZART Masonic Funeral Music
ALLEGRI Miserere mei, Deus
BACH Singet dem Herrn
MOZART Requiem
Recorded May 3 and 5, 2019 at Symphony Hall
