 Tilling and Hampson Sing Brahms's German Requiem | CRB
Related Program: 
Past BSO Broadcasts

Tilling and Hampson Sing Brahms's German Requiem

  • Camilla Tilling and Thomas Hampson
    Camilla Tilling and Thomas Hampson
    Carin Ekblom and Dario Acosta

Saturday, March 20, 2021
8:00 PM

In a 2016 concert, soprano Camilla Tilling and baritone Thomas Hampson are the soloists in Brahms's meditation on loss and consolation, and Yefim Bronfman is the pianist in Widmann's "Trauermarsch," all conducted by Andris Nelsons.

Andris Nelsons, conductor
Yefim Bronfman, piano
Camilla Tilling, soprano
Thomas Hampson, baritone
Tanglewood Festival Chorus

WIDMANN Trauermarsch, for piano and orchestra
BRAHMS A German Requiem

This concert is no longer available on-demand.

Tags: 
Andris Nelsons
Camilla Tilling
Thomas Hampson
Johannes Brahms
Yefim Bronfman

Related Content

Bronfman Plays Bartók with the BSO

Yefim Bronfman
Frank Stewart

Saturday, November 28, 2020
8:00 PM

Yefim Bronfman is the soloist in Bartók's Piano Concerto No. 2, and Andris Nelsons leads the Boston Symphony Orchestra in the Symphony No. 30, "Alleluia," by Haydn, and Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 1, "Winter Daydreams."

CD of the Week: The Boston Symphony Chamber Players: Brahms and Dvorák Serenades

By WCRB Staff Jul 4, 2016

In arrangements of serenades by Brahms and Dvorák, the musicians of the BSO capture the jovial allure of their summer home at Tanglewood.

Guerrero Conducts Brahms

August 5, 2016

Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor
Yefim Bronfman, piano

DVORÁK Serenade for Winds
LISZT Piano Concerto No. 2
MAHLER (arr. BRITTEN) What the Wild Flowers Tell Me
BRAHMS Serenade No. 2

This concert is no longer available on demand.