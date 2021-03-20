Tilling and Hampson Sing Brahms's German Requiem

Saturday, March 20, 2021
8:00 PM
In a 2016 concert, soprano Camilla Tilling and baritone Thomas Hampson are the soloists in Brahms's meditation on loss and consolation, and Yefim Bronfman is the pianist in Widmann's "Trauermarsch," all conducted by Andris Nelsons.
Andris Nelsons, conductor
Yefim Bronfman, piano
Camilla Tilling, soprano
Thomas Hampson, baritone
Tanglewood Festival Chorus
WIDMANN Trauermarsch, for piano and orchestra
BRAHMS A German Requiem
This concert is no longer available on-demand.