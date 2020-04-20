Vibrancy and Serenity on Festival 1750

Friday, May 1, 9pm
The final broadcast of Festival 1750 features concert performances of a Bach concerto, choral music from Elizabethan England, and an orchestral masterpiece by Handel.
On the program:
Bach - Concerto in D minor for two violins, BWV 1043
Aisslinn Nosky and Susanna Ogata, violins
Handel and Haydn Society, Harry Christophers, director
selections from "Queen of Muses," a program of music from Elizabethan England
Stile Antico, presented by Boston Early Music Festival
Handel - Water Music Suite in F, HWV 348
Boston Baroque, Martin Pearlman, director
See details for the 2020-2021 seasons of Boston Baroque, Boston Early Music Festival, and the Handel and Haydn Society