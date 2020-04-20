Vibrancy and Serenity on Festival 1750

  • clockwise from upper left: Aisslinn Nosky of the Handel and Haydn Society; Stile Antico; Boston Baroque
    clockwise from upper left: Aisslinn Nosky of the Handel and Haydn Society; Stile Antico; Boston Baroque
    Stu Rosner; Marco Borggreve; Kathy Wittman, Ball Square Films / Handel and Haydn Society; Boston Early Music Festival; Boston Baroque

Friday, May 1, 9pm

The final broadcast of Festival 1750 features concert performances of a Bach concerto, choral music from Elizabethan England, and an orchestral masterpiece by Handel.

On the program:

Bach - Concerto in D minor for two violins, BWV 1043
     Aisslinn Nosky and Susanna Ogata, violins
     Handel and Haydn Society, Harry Christophers, director
selections from "Queen of Muses," a program of music from Elizabethan England
     Stile Antico, presented by Boston Early Music Festival
Handel - Water Music Suite in F, HWV 348
     Boston Baroque, Martin Pearlman, director

See details for the 2020-2021 seasons of Boston Baroque, Boston Early Music Festival, and the Handel and Haydn Society

Tags: 
Festival 1750
Handel and Haydn Society
George Frideric Handel
Boston Baroque
Johann Sebastian Bach
Boston Early Music Festival (BEMF)
Stile Antico