Vibrancy and Serenity on Festival 1750

Friday, May 1, 9pm

The final broadcast of Festival 1750 features concert performances of a Bach concerto, choral music from Elizabethan England, and an orchestral masterpiece by Handel.

On the program:

Bach - Concerto in D minor for two violins, BWV 1043

Aisslinn Nosky and Susanna Ogata, violins

Handel and Haydn Society, Harry Christophers, director

selections from "Queen of Muses," a program of music from Elizabethan England

Stile Antico, presented by Boston Early Music Festival

Handel - Water Music Suite in F, HWV 348

Boston Baroque, Martin Pearlman, director

