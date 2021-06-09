© 2023
The Serenity and Exuberance of Bach's Third Orchestral Suite

Published June 16, 2023 at 7:54 AM EDT
On The Bach Hour, Richard Egarr leads the Academy of Ancient Music in a vibrant account of one of Bach's most iconic works, and Boston's Emmanuel Music traverses the earthly and the divine in the composer's Cantata No. 2.

On the program:

The Art of Fugue, BWV 1080 (selections) - Les Voix humaines Consort of Viols

Cantata BWV 2 Ach Gott, vom Himmel sieh darein (translation) - Susan Trout, alto;  William Hite, tenor;  Paul Guttry, bass;  Emmanuel Music, Craig Smith conductor

Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D, BWV 1068 - Academy of Ancient Music, Richard Egarr, conductor

The Bach Hour Les Voix humaines Consort of ViolsCraig SmithRichard EgarrAcademy of Ancient MusicJohann Sebastian Bach