The Serenity and Exuberance of Bach's Third Orchestral Suite
On The Bach Hour, Richard Egarr leads the Academy of Ancient Music in a vibrant account of one of Bach's most iconic works, and Boston's Emmanuel Music traverses the earthly and the divine in the composer's Cantata No. 2.
On the program:
The Art of Fugue, BWV 1080 (selections) - Les Voix humaines Consort of Viols
Cantata BWV 2 Ach Gott, vom Himmel sieh darein (translation) - Susan Trout, alto; William Hite, tenor; Paul Guttry, bass; Emmanuel Music, Craig Smith conductor
Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D, BWV 1068 - Academy of Ancient Music, Richard Egarr, conductor