© 2023
Classical 99.5 | Classical Radio Boston
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Bach Hour
The Bach Hour

The Confident Swagger of Bach's Cantata 105

Published August 4, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT
amsterdam_baroque_.jpg
Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra and Choir
Amsterdam Baroque

On The Bach Hour, Ton Koopman leads Amsterdam Baroque in a work that broke new ground for the composer, expressing a path from “anxious conscience” to an embrace of self-assurance.

On the program:

Concerto for two harpsichords in D minor, BWV 1062 - Raphael Alpermann and Jörg Andreas Bötticher, harpsichords;  Akademie für Alte Musik Berlin, Stephan Mai, director

Cantata BWV 105 "Herr, gehe nicht ins Gericht" (translation) - Lisa Larsson, soprano;  Elisabeth von Magnus, alto;  Gerd Turk, tenor;  Klaus Mertens, bass;  Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra and Chorus, Ton Koopman, conductor

Concerto in C, BWV 1055 (arr. Colm Carey) - Alison Balsom, trumpet;  Colm Carey, organ (Marcussen organ at Tonbridge School in Kent, England)

Tags
The Bach Hour Amsterdam Baroque Choir and OrchestraAlison BalsomAkademie fur Alte Musik BerlinJohann Sebastian Bach