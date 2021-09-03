Bach's "Keyboard Practice," with Jeremy Denk
On The Bach Hour, a prosaic name obscures the brilliance and emotional impact of the composer’s music, performed by one of today’s most thoughtful and dynamic pianists.
On the program:
Fugue in G minor, BWV 578 "Little" (arr. Rechtman) - Montreal Festival Wind Orchestra, Mordecai Rechtman, conductor
Cantata BWV 17 Wer Dank opfert, der preiset mich (translation) - Malin Hartelius, soprano; Robin Tyson, counter tenor; James Gilchrist, tenor; Peter Harvey, bass; English Baroque Soloists, John Eliot Gardiner, conductor
Partita No. 4 in D, BWV 828 - Jeremy Denk, piano