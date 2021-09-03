© 2023
The Bach Hour

Bach's "Keyboard Practice," with Jeremy Denk

Published September 10, 2023 at 9:50 AM EDT
Pianist Jeremy Denk in a suit, sitting at a piano and looking thoughtfully at it
Shervin Lainez
/
Opus 3 Artists
Jeremy Denk

On The Bach Hour, a prosaic name obscures the brilliance and emotional impact of the composer’s music, performed by one of today’s most thoughtful and dynamic pianists.

On the program:

Fugue in G minor, BWV 578 "Little" (arr. Rechtman) - Montreal Festival Wind Orchestra, Mordecai Rechtman, conductor

Cantata BWV 17 Wer Dank opfert, der preiset mich (translation) - Malin Hartelius, soprano;  Robin Tyson, counter tenor;  James Gilchrist, tenor;  Peter Harvey, bass;  English Baroque Soloists, John Eliot Gardiner, conductor

Partita No. 4 in D, BWV 828 - Jeremy Denk, piano

The Bach Hour Montreal Festival Wind OrchestraEnglish Baroque SoloistsJeremy DenkMordecai RechtmanJohann Sebastian Bach