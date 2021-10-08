William Walton Channels Bach in "The Wise Virgins"
On The Bach Hour, Yoav Talmi leads the Quebec Symphony Orchestra in the Walton's imaginative vision for a ballet based on Bach's music, and Thomas Quasthoff sings the heart-wrenching Cantata No. 56.
On the program:
Gamba Sonata in G, BWV 1027 - Steven Isserlis, cello; Richard Egarr, harpsichord
Cantata BWV 56 Ich will den Kreuzstab gerne tragen (translation) - Thomas Quasthoff, bass-baritone; Berlin Baroque Soloists and members of the RIAS Chamber Choir, Rainer Kussmaul, director
Suite from The Wise Virgins (arr. William Walton) - Quebec Symphony Orchestra, Yoav Talmi, conductor