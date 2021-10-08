© 2023
Classical 99.5 | Classical Radio Boston
The Bach Hour

William Walton Channels Bach in "The Wise Virgins"

Published October 15, 2023 at 12:01 AM EDT
The Parable of the Ten Virgins, by Phoebe Anna Traquair, at Mansfield Traquair Church, Edinburgh
Steven C Dickson
/
Wikimedia Commons
"The Parable of the Ten Virgins," by Phoebe Traquair

On The Bach Hour, Yoav Talmi leads the Quebec Symphony Orchestra in the Walton's imaginative vision for a ballet based on Bach's music, and Thomas Quasthoff sings the heart-wrenching Cantata No. 56.

On the program:

Gamba Sonata in G, BWV 1027 - Steven Isserlis, cello; Richard Egarr, harpsichord

Cantata BWV 56 Ich will den Kreuzstab gerne tragen (translation) - Thomas Quasthoff, bass-baritone;  Berlin Baroque Soloists and members of the RIAS Chamber Choir, Rainer Kussmaul, director

Suite from The Wise Virgins (arr. William Walton) - Quebec Symphony Orchestra, Yoav Talmi, conductor

The Bach Hour Steven IsserlisYoav TalmiRainer KussmaulRichard EgarrJohann Sebastian Bach
