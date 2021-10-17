Bernarda Fink Sings Bach's Transcendant Cantata 169
On The Bach Hour, the Argentine mezzo-soprano is the soloist in music that opens a window to the composer's craft and life, with the Freiburg Baroque Orchestra.
On the program:
Harpsichord Concerto in E, BWV 1053 - Christophe Rousset, harpsichord; Academy of Ancient Music, Christopher Hogwood, conductor
Cantata BWV 169 Gott soll allein mein Herze haben (translation) - Bernarda Fink, mezzo-soprano; Vocalconsort Berlin and Freiburg Baroque Orchestra, Petra Müllejans, conductor
Sheep May Safely Graze, from Cantata BWV 208 (arr. Ignaz Friedman) - Piers Lane, piano