© 2023
Classical 99.5 | Classical Radio Boston
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Episodes
The Bach Hour

Bernarda Fink Sings Bach's Transcendant Cantata 169

Published October 8, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT
Bernarda Fink
Julia Wesely

On The Bach Hour, the Argentine mezzo-soprano is the soloist in music that opens a window to the composer's craft and life, with the Freiburg Baroque Orchestra.

On the program:

Harpsichord Concerto in E, BWV 1053 - Christophe Rousset, harpsichord;  Academy of Ancient Music, Christopher Hogwood, conductor

Cantata BWV 169 Gott soll allein mein Herze haben (translation) - Bernarda Fink, mezzo-soprano;  Vocalconsort Berlin and Freiburg Baroque Orchestra, Petra Müllejans, conductor

Sheep May Safely Graze, from Cantata BWV 208 (arr. Ignaz Friedman) - Piers Lane, piano

Tags
The Bach Hour Bernarda FinkAcademy of Ancient MusicPiers LaneFreiburg Baroque OrchestraJohann Sebastian Bach