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The Bach Hour
The Bach Hour

Chailly Conducts Bach, Through Mahler's Lens

Published September 13, 2026 at 6:00 AM EDT
Left to right: Gustav Mahler, Riccardo Chailly, and J.S. Bach
Mahler and Bach: Wikimedia Commons; Brescia & Amisano: Chailly
Left to right: Gustav Mahler, Riccardo Chailly, and J.S. Bach

On The Bach Hour, the vast sonic landscape of Gustav Mahler's vision transforms selections from Bach's Orchestral Suites, with the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra and conductor Riccardo Chailly.

On the program:

Organ Sonata No. 4 in E minor, BWV 528: II. Adagio (trans. August Stradal) - Vikingur Olafsson, piano

Cantata BWV 100 Was Gott tut, das ist wohlgetan [III] (translation) - Susanne Winter, soprano; Rebecca Martin, mezzo-soprano; Markus Schäfer, tenor; Sebastian Bluth, bass; Windsbach Children's Choir and German Chamber Virtuosi Berlin, Karl-Friedrich Beringer, conductor

Was Gott tut, das ist wohlgetan, BWV 1116 - Hans Fagius, organ (1728 Cahman organ at Leufsta Bruk, Sweden)

Bach Suite (arr. Gustav Mahler) - Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, Riccardo Chailly, conductor

Tags
The Bach Hour Johann Sebastian BachGustav MahlerVikingur OlafssonRiccardo ChaillyRoyal Concertgebouw OrchestraKarl-Friedrich Beringer