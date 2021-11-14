© 2022
The Bach Hour

Chailly Conducts Bach, Through Mahler's Lens

Published September 23, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT
L-R: Gustav Mahler (Moritz Nähr, via Wikimedia Commons); Riccardo Chailly (Brescia & Amisano, via La Scala); J.S. Bach (Elias Gottlob Haussmann, via Wikimedia Commons)
On The Bach Hour, the vast sonic landscape of Gustav Mahler's musical language transforms selections from Bach's Orchestral Suites in a performance by the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra and conductor Riccardo Chailly.

On the program:

Organ Sonata No. 4 in E minor, BWV 528: II. Adagio (trans. August Stradal) - Vikingur Olafsson, piano

Cantata BWV 100 Was Gott tut, das ist wohlgetan [III] (translation) - Susanne Winter, soprano; Rebecca Martin, mezzo-soprano; Markus Schäfer, tenor; Sebastian Bluth, bass; Windsbach Children's Choir and German Chamber Virtuosi Berlin, Karl-Friedrich Beringer, conductor

Was Gott tut, das ist wohlgetan, BWV 1116 - Hans Fagius, organ (1728 Cahman organ at Leufsta Bruk, Sweden)

Bach Suite (arr. Gustav Mahler) - Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, Riccardo Chailly, conductor

