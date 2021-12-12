© 2023
The Bach Hour

A World Transformed in Part 1 of Bach's Christmas Oratorio

Published December 3, 2023 at 6:00 AM EST
Thomaskirche Leipzig ceiling
Jaime Silva
/
Flickr
Thomaskirche Leipzig ceiling

On The Bach Hour, the first of the composer's six-part narrative for the season expresses joy, doubt, and wonder in a concert performance led by Nikolaus Harnoncourt.

On the program:

Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland (attr. Martin Luther) - Julia Gooding, soprano

Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland after BWV 659 - His Majesty's Sagbutts and Cornetts, Timothy Roberts, director

Christmas Oratorio, BWV 248, Part I (translation) - Christine Schäfer, soprano;  Bernarda Fink, alto;  Werner Güra, tenor (Evangelist);  Gerald Finley, bass;  Arnold Schoenberg Choir and Concentus Musicus of Vienna, Nikolaus Harnoncourt, conductor

Concerto for two violins in D minor, BWV 1043 - Julia Fischer and Alexander Sitkovetsky, violins;  Academy of St. Martin in the Fields

