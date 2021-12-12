A World Transformed in Part 1 of Bach's Christmas Oratorio
On The Bach Hour, the first of the composer's six-part narrative for the season expresses joy, doubt, and wonder in a concert performance led by Nikolaus Harnoncourt.
On the program:
Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland (attr. Martin Luther) - Julia Gooding, soprano
Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland after BWV 659 - His Majesty's Sagbutts and Cornetts, Timothy Roberts, director
Christmas Oratorio, BWV 248, Part I (translation) - Christine Schäfer, soprano; Bernarda Fink, alto; Werner Güra, tenor (Evangelist); Gerald Finley, bass; Arnold Schoenberg Choir and Concentus Musicus of Vienna, Nikolaus Harnoncourt, conductor
Concerto for two violins in D minor, BWV 1043 - Julia Fischer and Alexander Sitkovetsky, violins; Academy of St. Martin in the Fields