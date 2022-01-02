The Power of a Name in Part 4 of Bach's Christmas Oratorio
On The Bach Hour, the simple act of naming unlocks a transformation in the fourth of the composer's six-part narrative for the season.
On the program:
Aria Variata 'alla Maniera Italiana,' BWV 989 - Angela Hewitt, piano
Christmas Oratorio, BWV 248, Part IV (translation) - Christine Schäfer, soprano; Bernarda Fink, alto; Werner Güra, tenor (Evangelist); Gerald Finley, bass; Arnold Schoenberg Choir and Concentus Musicus of Vienna, Nikolaus Harnoncourt, conductor
Concerto in D minor, BWV 1059 - Erik Bosgraaf, recorder; Ensemble Cordevento