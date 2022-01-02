© 2023
The Bach Hour

The Power of a Name in Part 4 of Bach's Christmas Oratorio

Published December 24, 2023 at 6:00 AM EST
On The Bach Hour, the simple act of naming unlocks a transformation in the fourth of the composer's six-part narrative for the season.

On the program:

Aria Variata 'alla Maniera Italiana,' BWV 989 - Angela Hewitt, piano

Christmas Oratorio, BWV 248, Part IV (translation) - Christine Schäfer, soprano;  Bernarda Fink, alto;  Werner Güra, tenor (Evangelist);  Gerald Finley, bass;  Arnold Schoenberg Choir and Concentus Musicus of Vienna, Nikolaus Harnoncourt, conductor

Concerto in D minor, BWV 1059 - Erik Bosgraaf, recorder;  Ensemble Cordevento

The Bach Hour Angela HewittArnold Schoenberg Choir and Concentus Musicus of ViennaEnsemble CordeventoJohann Sebastian Bach