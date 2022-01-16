© 2024
The Bach Hour

The Radiant Hope of Bach's Christmas Oratorio, Part 6

Published January 7, 2024 at 6:00 AM EST
altar piece from Paulinerkirche at the Thomaskirche in Leipzig
Albertus82
/
Flickr
altar piece from Paulinerkirche at the Thomaskirche in Leipzig

On The Bach Hour, in the final chapter of the composer's narrative for the season, a clever deception heads off a potential disaster, laying the groundwork for a promising future.

On the program:

Brandenburg Concerto No. 3, BWV 1048 - American Bach Soloists, Jeffrey Thomas, conductor

Preludes and Fugues from Book I of The Well-Tempered Clavier:  No. 1 in C major, BWV 846;  No. 2 in C minor, BWV 847;  No. 7 in E-flat major, BWV 852;  No.21 in B-flat major, BWV 866 - Andras Schiff, piano

Christmas Oratorio, BWV 248, Part VI (translation) - Christine Schäfer, soprano;  Bernarda Fink, alto;  Werner Güra, tenor (Evangelist);  Christian Gerhaher, bass;  Arnold Schoenberg Choir and Concentus Musicus of Vienna, Nikolaus Harnoncourt, conductor

