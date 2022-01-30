The Subtle Elegance of Perahia's Bach

On the program:

Partita No. 3 in F (orig. in E), BWV 1006 - Hopkinson Smith, lute

Cantata BWV 155 Mein Gott, wie lang, ach lange? (translation) - Caroline Stam, soprano; Elisabeth von Magnus, alto; Paul Agnew, tenor; Klaus Mertens, bass; Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra & Choir, Ton Koopman, director

Keyboard Concerto No. 3 in D, BWV 1054 - Murray Perahia, piano and conductor; Academy of St. Martin in the Fields