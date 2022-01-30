© 2024
Classical 99.5 | Classical Radio Boston
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Episodes
The Bach Hour

The Subtle Elegance of Perahia's Bach

Published January 14, 2024 at 6:00 AM EST
Murray Perahia
Nana Watanabe
Murray Perahia

On The Bach Hour, Murray Perahia is the soloist in the composer's Concerto in D, and Ton Koopman leads a cantata inspired by the transformation of water into wine.

On the program:

Partita No. 3 in F (orig. in E), BWV 1006 - Hopkinson Smith, lute

Cantata BWV 155 Mein Gott, wie lang, ach lange? (translation) - Caroline Stam, soprano;  Elisabeth von Magnus, alto;  Paul Agnew, tenor;  Klaus Mertens, bass;  Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra & Choir, Ton Koopman, director

Keyboard Concerto No. 3 in D, BWV 1054 - Murray Perahia, piano and conductor;  Academy of St. Martin in the Fields

Tags
The Bach Hour Hopkinson SmithAmsterdam Baroque Choir and OrchestraAcademy of St. Martin in the FieldsJohann Sebastian BachMurray Perahia