Dinnerstein on Bach's Inventions
On The Bach Hour, pianist Simone Dinnerstein describes her childhood entry into the composer's music through his Two-Part Inventions, and why they remain continually fascinating.
On the program:
Concerto for Cor Anglais, from Cantata BWV 54 - Albrecht Mayer, oboe; The English Concert
Cantata, BWV 23 Du wahrer Gott und Davids Sohn (translation) - Dorothee Mields, soprano; Matthew White, alto; Jan Kobow, tenor; Collegium Vocale Gent, Philippe Herreweghe, conductor
Two-Part Inventions, BWV 772-786 - Simone Dinnerstein, piano