Dinnerstein on Bach's Inventions

On the program:

Concerto for Cor Anglais, from Cantata BWV 54 - Albrecht Mayer, oboe; The English Concert

Cantata, BWV 23 Du wahrer Gott und Davids Sohn (translation) - Dorothee Mields, soprano; Matthew White, alto; Jan Kobow, tenor; Collegium Vocale Gent, Philippe Herreweghe, conductor

Two-Part Inventions, BWV 772-786 - Simone Dinnerstein, piano