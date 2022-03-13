© 2024
Classical 99.5 | Classical Radio Boston
The Bach Hour

Dinnerstein on Bach's Inventions

Published February 11, 2024 at 6:00 AM EST
Simone Dinnerstein
Lisa-Marie Mazzucco
Simone Dinnerstein

On The Bach Hour, pianist Simone Dinnerstein describes her childhood entry into the composer's music through his Two-Part Inventions, and why they remain continually fascinating.

On the program:

Concerto for Cor Anglais, from Cantata BWV 54 - Albrecht Mayer, oboe; The English Concert

Cantata, BWV 23 Du wahrer Gott und Davids Sohn (translation) - Dorothee Mields, soprano; Matthew White, alto; Jan Kobow, tenor; Collegium Vocale Gent, Philippe Herreweghe, conductor

Two-Part Inventions, BWV 772-786 - Simone Dinnerstein, piano

