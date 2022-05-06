© 2022
Due to required transmitter work, the WGBH HD2 signal will be intermittent for several weeks.
The Bach Hour

Herreweghe Conducts Bach's Transformative Cantata No. 12

Published May 6, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT
Conductor Philippe Herreweghe, standing with his arms crossed, looking at the viewer
Michiel Hendryckx
/
Philippe Herreweghe

On The Bach Hour, the composer's "Weinen, Klagen, Sorgen, Zagen" charts a course from dark sorrow to resolute peace in a performance by Collegium Vocale of Ghent and their director, Philippe Herreweghe.

On the program:

Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 in G, BWV 1049 - Daniel Stepner, violin;  Christopher Krueger and Roy Sansom, recorders;  Boston Baroque, Martin Pearlman, conductor

Cantata BWV 12 Weinen, Klagen, Sorgen, Zagen (translation) - Daniel Taylor, alto;  Mark Padmore, tenor;  Peter Kooy, bass;  Collegium Vocale Gent, Philippe Herreweghe, conductor

Concerto in A minor, BWV 593 (after Vivaldi) - Gerhard Weinberger, organ (Zacharias Hildenbrandt organ at St. Wenceslaus Church, Naumberg, Germany)

The Bach Hour Christoph WolffBoston BaroqueMartin PearlmanJohann Sebastian BachPhilippe Herreweghe