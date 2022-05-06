Herreweghe Conducts Bach's Transformative Cantata No. 12

On the program:

Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 in G, BWV 1049 - Daniel Stepner, violin; Christopher Krueger and Roy Sansom, recorders; Boston Baroque, Martin Pearlman, conductor

Cantata BWV 12 Weinen, Klagen, Sorgen, Zagen (translation) - Daniel Taylor, alto; Mark Padmore, tenor; Peter Kooy, bass; Collegium Vocale Gent, Philippe Herreweghe, conductor

Concerto in A minor, BWV 593 (after Vivaldi) - Gerhard Weinberger, organ (Zacharias Hildenbrandt organ at St. Wenceslaus Church, Naumberg, Germany)

