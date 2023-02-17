© 2023
The Bach Hour

Oboist Albrecht Mayer and the Operatic Drama of Bach

Published February 17, 2023 at 11:00 AM EST
Berlin Philharmonic Principal Oboist Albrecht Mayer
Harald Hoffmann
/
Deutsche Grammophon
Berlin Philharmonic Principal Oboist Albrecht Mayer

On The Bach Hour, the Principal Oboist of the Berlin Philharmonic explores the expressive terrain of the composer's cantatas, transformed into a concerto.

On the program:

Pièce d'orgue (Fantasia) in G, BWV 572 - Hans Fagius, organ (1724 Cahman organ at Kristine Church, Falun, Sweden)

Cantata BWV 127 Herr Jesu Christ, wahr' Mensch und Gott (translation) - Dorothee Mields, soprano;  Jan Kobow, tenor;  Peter Kooy, bass;  Collegium Vocale Gent, Philippe Herreweghe, director

Concerto for Oboe d'Amore, from Cantata BWV 209 - Albrecht Mayer, oboe;  The English Concert, Julian Podger, conductor

Chorale Prelude:  Dies sind die heiligen zehen Gebot, BWV 678 - Fretwork

The Bach Hour Albrecht MayerJulian PodgerPhilippe HerrewegheFretworkJohann Sebastian Bach