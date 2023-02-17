Oboist Albrecht Mayer and the Operatic Drama of Bach
On The Bach Hour, the Principal Oboist of the Berlin Philharmonic explores the expressive terrain of the composer's cantatas, transformed into a concerto.
On the program:
Pièce d'orgue (Fantasia) in G, BWV 572 - Hans Fagius, organ (1724 Cahman organ at Kristine Church, Falun, Sweden)
Cantata BWV 127 Herr Jesu Christ, wahr' Mensch und Gott (translation) - Dorothee Mields, soprano; Jan Kobow, tenor; Peter Kooy, bass; Collegium Vocale Gent, Philippe Herreweghe, director
Concerto for Oboe d'Amore, from Cantata BWV 209 - Albrecht Mayer, oboe; The English Concert, Julian Podger, conductor
Chorale Prelude: Dies sind die heiligen zehen Gebot, BWV 678 - Fretwork