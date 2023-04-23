Bach's Easter Oratorio

On the program:

Preludes and Fugues from Book II of the Well-Tempered Clavier: No. 10 in E minor, BWV 879, and No. 15 in G major, BWV 884 - Angela Hewitt, piano

Easter Oratorio, BWV 249 (translation) - Carolyn Sampson, soprano; Iestyn Davies, countertenor; James Gilchrist, tenor; Peter Harvey, bass; Retrospect Ensemble, Matthew Halls, conductor