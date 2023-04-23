© 2023
The Bach Hour

Bach's Easter Oratorio

Published April 23, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT
ceiling detail of St. Thomas Church, Leipzig
Clemensfranz
/
Wikimedia Commons
ceiling detail of St. Thomas Church, Leipzig

On The Bach Hour, Matthew Halls leads the Retrospect Ensemble in a work that's at once contemplative and exuberant, and Angela Hewitt plays selections from Book II of the Well-Tempered Clavier.

On the program:

Preludes and Fugues from Book II of the Well-Tempered Clavier:  No. 10 in E minor, BWV 879, and No. 15 in G major, BWV 884 - Angela Hewitt, piano

Easter Oratorio, BWV 249 (translation) - Carolyn Sampson, soprano;  Iestyn Davies, countertenor;  James Gilchrist, tenor;  Peter Harvey, bass;  Retrospect Ensemble, Matthew Halls, conductor

