Bach's Easter Oratorio
On The Bach Hour, Matthew Halls leads the Retrospect Ensemble in a work that's at once contemplative and exuberant, and Angela Hewitt plays selections from Book II of the Well-Tempered Clavier.
On the program:
Preludes and Fugues from Book II of the Well-Tempered Clavier: No. 10 in E minor, BWV 879, and No. 15 in G major, BWV 884 - Angela Hewitt, piano
Easter Oratorio, BWV 249 (translation) - Carolyn Sampson, soprano; Iestyn Davies, countertenor; James Gilchrist, tenor; Peter Harvey, bass; Retrospect Ensemble, Matthew Halls, conductor