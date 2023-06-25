The First Cantata for a New Chapter in Bach's Life
On The Bach Hour, Craig Smith leads Boston's Emmanuel Music in the Cantata No. 75, a piece the composer wrote for his new home of Leipzig.
On the program:
Chorale Prelude: Wir gläuben all an einen Gott, BWV 680 - Fretwork
Cantata BWV 75 Die Elenden sollen eßen (translation) - Roberta Anderson, soprano; Gloria Raymond, alto; Frank Kelly, tenor; Donald Wilkinson, bass; Emmanuel Music, Craig Smith conductor
Brandenburg Concerto No. 4, BWV 1049 - American Bach Soloists, Jeffrey Thomas, conductor