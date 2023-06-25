© 2023
The First Cantata for a New Chapter in Bach's Life

Published June 25, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT
painting of Leipzig's market in 1804, with colorful buildings surrounding a bustling square
P Haack
/
Wikimedia Commons
Leipzig, 1804, as depicted by Carl Benjamin Schwarz

On The Bach Hour, Craig Smith leads Boston's Emmanuel Music in the Cantata No. 75, a piece the composer wrote for his new home of Leipzig.

On the program:

Chorale Prelude: Wir gläuben all an einen Gott, BWV 680 - Fretwork

Cantata BWV 75 Die Elenden sollen eßen (translation) - Roberta Anderson, soprano; Gloria Raymond, alto; Frank Kelly, tenor; Donald Wilkinson, bass; Emmanuel Music, Craig Smith conductor

Brandenburg Concerto No. 4, BWV 1049 - American Bach Soloists, Jeffrey Thomas, conductor

