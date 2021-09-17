Beatrice Rana, Tchaikovsky, and the BSO
Saturday, June 4, 2022
8:00 PM
The Italian pianist is the soloist in the sweeping epic of Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1, and Dima Slobodeniouk leads the Boston Symphony Orchestra in Dvořák’s Symphony No. 7.
Boston Symphony Orchestra
Dima Slobodeniouk, conductor
Beatrice Rana, piano
Peter TCHAIKOVSKY Piano Concerto No. 1
Antonin DVOŘÁK Symphony No. 7
This concert is no longer available on demand.
Hear a conversation with Beatrice Rana and CRB's Brian McCreath with the audio player above.