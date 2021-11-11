Friday, December 25, 2026

8:00 PM

In a timeless holiday season tradition, Seiji Ozawa and the Boston Symphony Orchestra bring to life Tchaikovsky's magical tale of Christmas, Sugar Plum Fairies, and one very handsome prince!

Boston Symphony Orchestra

Seiji Ozawa, conductor

BACH/STRAVINSKY Chorale Variations on Vom Himmel hoch

TCHAIKOVSKY The Nutcracker

BERLIOZ Overture and "Shepherd's Farewell" from Part 2 of L'enfance du Christ

This show is no longer available on demand.