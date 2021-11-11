Tchaikovsky's "The Nutcracker," from the BSO
Friday, December 25, 2026
8:00 PM
In a timeless holiday season tradition, Seiji Ozawa and the Boston Symphony Orchestra bring to life Tchaikovsky's magical tale of Christmas, Sugar Plum Fairies, and one very handsome prince!
Boston Symphony Orchestra
Seiji Ozawa, conductor
BACH/STRAVINSKY Chorale Variations on Vom Himmel hoch
TCHAIKOVSKY The Nutcracker
BERLIOZ Overture and "Shepherd's Farewell" from Part 2 of L'enfance du Christ
This show is no longer available on demand.