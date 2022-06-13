Falletta and Bell, Live from the Berkshires
Saturday, August 6, 2022
8:00 PM
In a much-anticipated annual tradition, violinist Joshua Bell returns to Tanglewood as the soloist in Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto, and JoAnn Falletta conducts the Boston Symphony in timeless works by Respighi celebrating Roman scenery and nature.
JoAnn Falletta, conductor
Joshua Bell, violin
Roberto SIERRA Fandangos
Peter TCHAIKOVSKY Violin Concerto
Ottorino RESPIGHI Fountains of Rome
RESPIGHI Pines of Rome
For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.