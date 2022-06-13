Falletta and Bell, Live from the Berkshires

Saturday, August 6, 2022

8:00 PM

In a much-anticipated annual tradition, violinist Joshua Bell returns to Tanglewood as the soloist in Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto, and JoAnn Falletta conducts the Boston Symphony in timeless works by Respighi celebrating Roman scenery and nature.

JoAnn Falletta, conductor

Joshua Bell, violin

Roberto SIERRA Fandangos

Peter TCHAIKOVSKY Violin Concerto

Ottorino RESPIGHI Fountains of Rome

RESPIGHI Pines of Rome

