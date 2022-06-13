© 2022
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Falletta and Bell, Live from the Berkshires

Published August 6, 2022 at 2:25 PM EDT
JoAnn Falletta and Joshua Bell
David Adam Beloff and Benjamin Ealovega
/
JoAnn Falletta and Joshua Bell

Saturday, August 6, 2022
8:00 PM

In a much-anticipated annual tradition, violinist Joshua Bell returns to Tanglewood as the soloist in Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto, and JoAnn Falletta conducts the Boston Symphony in timeless works by Respighi celebrating Roman scenery and nature.

JoAnn Falletta, conductor
Joshua Bell, violin

Roberto SIERRA Fandangos 
Peter TCHAIKOVSKY Violin Concerto
Ottorino RESPIGHI Fountains of Rome 
RESPIGHI Pines of Rome 

For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.

