Twin Vivacity with the Naughtons, at Tanglewood
Friday, August 5, 2022
8:00 PM
Christina and Michelle Naughton are the soloists in Poulenc’s firecracker Concerto for Two Pianos, and Earl Lee leads the Boston Symphony Orchestra in Mendelssohn’s “Scottish” Symphony and “Pulse,” by Brian Raphael Nabors.
Earl Lee, conductor
Christina and Michelle Naughton, pianos
Brian Raphael NABORS Pulse
Francis POULENC Concerto in D minor for two pianos and orchestra
Felix MENDELSSOHN Symphony No. 3, Scottish
