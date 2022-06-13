Twin Vivacity with the Naughtons, at Tanglewood

Friday, August 5, 2022

8:00 PM

Christina and Michelle Naughton are the soloists in Poulenc’s firecracker Concerto for Two Pianos, and Earl Lee leads the Boston Symphony Orchestra in Mendelssohn’s “Scottish” Symphony and “Pulse,” by Brian Raphael Nabors.

Earl Lee, conductor

Christina and Michelle Naughton, pianos

Brian Raphael NABORS Pulse

Francis POULENC Concerto in D minor for two pianos and orchestra

Felix MENDELSSOHN Symphony No. 3, Scottish

