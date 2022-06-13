© 2022
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Twin Vivacity with the Naughtons, at Tanglewood

Published August 5, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT
Christina and Michelle Naughton
Courtesy of the Artists
/
Christina and Michelle Naughton

Friday, August 5, 2022
8:00 PM

Christina and Michelle Naughton are the soloists in Poulenc’s firecracker Concerto for Two Pianos, and Earl Lee leads the Boston Symphony Orchestra in Mendelssohn’s “Scottish” Symphony and “Pulse,” by Brian Raphael Nabors.

Earl Lee, conductor
Christina and Michelle Naughton, pianos

Brian Raphael NABORS Pulse
Francis POULENC Concerto in D minor for two pianos and orchestra
Felix MENDELSSOHN Symphony No. 3, Scottish 

For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.

