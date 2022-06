An Evening of Czech Chamber Music from Tanglewood

Friday, August 12, 2022

8:00 PM

Pianist Emanuel Ax anchors a celebration of Czech composers, including Dvorák, Janácek, and Kaprálová, with Yo-Yo Ma, Leonidas Kavakos, Antoine Tamsetit, and Pamela Frank, at Tanglewood.

Emanuel Ax, piano

Leonidas Kavakos and Pamela Frank, violins

Antoine Tamestit, viola

Yo-Yo Ma, cello

Antonín DVOŘÁK Terzetto in C for two violins and viola, Op. 74

Vítězslava KAPRÁLOVÁ Two Ritournelles, for cello and piano, Op. 25

Leoš JANÁČEK Fairy Tale, for cello and piano

DVOŘÁK Piano Quintet No. 2 in A, Op. 81

