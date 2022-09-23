Mussorgsky’s “Pictures,” with Rakitina and the BSO

Saturday, November 26, 2022

8:00 PM

BSO Assistant Conductor Anna Rakitina conducts the suite from Elena Langer’s Figaro Gets a Divorce and Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition, and Inon Barnatan is the soloist in the crown-jewel of Rachmaninoff’s works, Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini.

Anna Rakitina, conductor

Inon Barnatan, piano

Elena LANGER Figaro Gets a Divorce Suite

Sergei RACHMANINOFF Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini

Modest MUSSORGSKY Pictures at an Exhibition (orch. Ravel)