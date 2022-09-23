© 2022
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Mussorgsky’s “Pictures,” with Rakitina and the BSO

Published September 23, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT
Anna Rakitina cr Julia Piven.jpg

Saturday, November 26, 2022
8:00 PM

BSO Assistant Conductor Anna Rakitina conducts the suite from Elena Langer’s Figaro Gets a Divorce and Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition, and Inon Barnatan is the soloist in the crown-jewel of Rachmaninoff’s works, Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini.

Anna Rakitina, conductor
Inon Barnatan, piano

Elena LANGER Figaro Gets a Divorce Suite
Sergei RACHMANINOFF Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini
Modest MUSSORGSKY Pictures at an Exhibition (orch. Ravel)

The Boston Symphony Orchestra Inon BarnatanAnna RakitinaBoston Symphony Orchestra