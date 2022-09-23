© 2022
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

The Nuanced Reverence of Bernstein, with Koh and the BSO

Published October 8, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT
Violinist Jennifer Koh.
Juergen Frank
/
Courtesy of the artist
Violinist Jennifer Koh.

Saturday, October 8, 2022
8:00 PM

Violinist Jennifer Koh is the soloist in Leonard Bernstein’s Serenade, after Plato’s Symposium, and Andris Nelsons leads the BSO and Tanglewood Festival Chorus in Bernstein’s Chichester Psalms and Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 3, “The First of May.”

Andris Nelsons, conductor
Jennifer Koh, violin
Linus Schafer-Goulthorpe, boy soprano
Tanglewood Festival Chorus

Elizabeth OGONEK Starling Variations (world premiere)
Leonard BERNSTEIN Serenade after Plato’s Symposium
BERNSTEIN Chichester Psalms
Dmitri SHOSTAKOVICH Symphony No. 3, The First of May

