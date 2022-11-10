A World Premiere with Ohlsson, Gilbert, and the BSO

Saturday, January 14, 2023

8:00 PM

Encore broadcast on Monday, January 16

Alan Gilbert conducts the Boston Symphony in a brimming program that includes Dvořák’s glittering Carnival Overture and the world premiere of Justin Dello Joio’s Piano Concerto, Oceans Apart, with soloist Garrick Ohlsson.

Alan Gilbert, conductor

Garrick Ohlsson, piano

Lili BOULANGER D’un Matin de Printemps

STENHAMMAR Serenade

Justin DELLO JOIO Concerto for Piano and Orchestra, Oceans Apart (world premiere)

DVOŘÁK Carnival Overture