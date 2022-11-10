© 2022
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

A World Premiere with Ohlsson, Gilbert, and the BSO

Published November 10, 2022 at 12:49 PM EST
Garrick Ohlsson
Dario Acosta
/

Saturday, January 14, 2023
8:00 PM

Encore broadcast on Monday, January 16

Alan Gilbert conducts the Boston Symphony in a brimming program that includes Dvořák’s glittering Carnival Overture and the world premiere of Justin Dello Joio’s Piano Concerto, Oceans Apart, with soloist Garrick Ohlsson.

Alan Gilbert, conductor
Garrick Ohlsson, piano

Lili BOULANGER D’un Matin de Printemps
STENHAMMAR Serenade
Justin DELLO JOIO Concerto for Piano and Orchestra, Oceans Apart (world premiere)
DVOŘÁK Carnival Overture

