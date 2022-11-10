A World Premiere with Ohlsson, Gilbert, and the BSO
Saturday, January 14, 2023
8:00 PM
Encore broadcast on Monday, January 16
Alan Gilbert conducts the Boston Symphony in a brimming program that includes Dvořák’s glittering Carnival Overture and the world premiere of Justin Dello Joio’s Piano Concerto, Oceans Apart, with soloist Garrick Ohlsson.
Alan Gilbert, conductor
Garrick Ohlsson, piano
Lili BOULANGER D’un Matin de Printemps
STENHAMMAR Serenade
Justin DELLO JOIO Concerto for Piano and Orchestra, Oceans Apart (world premiere)
DVOŘÁK Carnival Overture