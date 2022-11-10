The Symphony Hall Debuts of Canellakis and Benedetti, with the BSO

Saturday January 21, 2023

8:00 PM

Encore broadcast on Monday, January 23

Karina Canellakis takes up her baton at Symphony Hall for the very first time in a folk-inspired Boston Symphony program that features Dvořák’s The Wood Dove and Lutosławski’s Concerto for Orchestra, and Nicola Benedetti makes her BSO debut with Szymanowski’s Violin Concerto No. 2.

Karina Canellakis, conductor

Nicola Benedetti, violin

DVOŘÁK The Wood Dove

SZYMANOWSKI Violin Concerto No. 2

LUTOSŁAWSKI Concerto for Orchestra