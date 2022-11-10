© 2022
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

The Symphony Hall Debuts of Canellakis and Benedetti, with the BSO

Published November 10, 2022 at 1:21 PM EST
Benedetti/Canellakis
cr. Franz Galo (left), Mathias Bothor (right)
/
courtesy of Askonas Holt
Nicola Benedetti (left), Karina Canellakis (right)

Saturday January 21, 2023
8:00 PM

Encore broadcast on Monday, January 23

Karina Canellakis takes up her baton at Symphony Hall for the very first time in a folk-inspired Boston Symphony program that features Dvořák’s The Wood Dove and Lutosławski’s Concerto for Orchestra, and Nicola Benedetti makes her BSO debut with Szymanowski’s Violin Concerto No. 2.

Karina Canellakis, conductor
Nicola Benedetti, violin

DVOŘÁK The Wood Dove
SZYMANOWSKI Violin Concerto No. 2
LUTOSŁAWSKI Concerto for Orchestra

