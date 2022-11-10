The Symphony Hall Debuts of Canellakis and Benedetti, with the BSO
Saturday January 21, 2023
8:00 PM
Encore broadcast on Monday, January 23
Karina Canellakis takes up her baton at Symphony Hall for the very first time in a folk-inspired Boston Symphony program that features Dvořák’s The Wood Dove and Lutosławski’s Concerto for Orchestra, and Nicola Benedetti makes her BSO debut with Szymanowski’s Violin Concerto No. 2.
Karina Canellakis, conductor
Nicola Benedetti, violin
DVOŘÁK The Wood Dove
SZYMANOWSKI Violin Concerto No. 2
LUTOSŁAWSKI Concerto for Orchestra