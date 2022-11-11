An American Premiere with Gautier Capuçon and the BSO
Saturday, April 15, 2023
8:00 PM
Encore broadcast on Monday, April 17
French cellist Gautier Capuçon takes center stage with the Boston Symphony for the American premiere of Thierry Escaich’s new work for cello and orchestra, and Andris Nelsons conducts Ravel’s Alborada del gracioso and Rachmaninoff’s romantic Symphony No. 2.
Andris Nelsons, conductor
Gautier Capuçon, cello
RAVEL Alborada del gracioso
Thierry ESCAICH Les Chants de l’Aube, for cello and orchestra
RACHMANINOFF Symphony No. 2