An American Premiere with Gautier Capuçon and the BSO

Saturday, April 15, 2023

8:00 PM

Encore broadcast on Monday, April 17

French cellist Gautier Capuçon takes center stage with the Boston Symphony for the American premiere of Thierry Escaich’s new work for cello and orchestra, and Andris Nelsons conducts Ravel’s Alborada del gracioso and Rachmaninoff’s romantic Symphony No. 2.

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Gautier Capuçon, cello

RAVEL Alborada del gracioso

Thierry ESCAICH Les Chants de l’Aube, for cello and orchestra

RACHMANINOFF Symphony No. 2