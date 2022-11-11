© 2022
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

An American Premiere with Gautier Capuçon and the BSO

Published April 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM EDT
Gautier Capuçon faces the camera with his cello in front of a cord of wood
J. Bort Warner
/
Courtesy of the artist
Gautier Capuçon

Saturday, April 15, 2023
8:00 PM

Encore broadcast on Monday, April 17

French cellist Gautier Capuçon takes center stage with the Boston Symphony for the American premiere of Thierry Escaich’s new work for cello and orchestra, and Andris Nelsons conducts Ravel’s Alborada del gracioso and Rachmaninoff’s romantic Symphony No. 2.

Andris Nelsons, conductor
Gautier Capuçon, cello

RAVEL Alborada del gracioso
Thierry ESCAICH Les Chants de l’Aube, for cello and orchestra
RACHMANINOFF Symphony No. 2

Tags
The Boston Symphony Orchestra Boston Symphony OrchestraGautier CapuconAndris Nelsons