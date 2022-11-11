Lorelei Sings Wolfe’s “Her Story” with the Boston Symphony

Saturday, March 18, 2023

8:00 PM

Encore broadcast on Monday, March 20

In the third program of “Voices of Loss, Reckoning, and Hope,” the women’s vocal ensemble joins the BSO in composer Julia Wolfe’s commemoration of the fight for women’s suffrage, and Giancarlo Guerrero conducts Górecki’s Symphony of Sorrowful Songs, with soprano Aleksandra Kursak.

Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor

Aleksandra Kursak, soprano

Lorelei Ensemble

Henryk GÓRECKI Symphony No. 3, Symphony of Sorrowful Songs

Julia WOLFE Her Story, for vocal ensemble and orchestra