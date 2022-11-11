© 2022
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Lorelei Sings Wolfe’s “Her Story” with the Boston Symphony

Published March 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM EDT
The nine women singers of the Lorelei Ensemble stand dressed in concert gowns and facing the camera.
Allana Taranto
/
Ars Magna
Lorelei

Saturday, March 18, 2023
8:00 PM

Encore broadcast on Monday, March 20

In the third program of “Voices of Loss, Reckoning, and Hope,” the women’s vocal ensemble joins the BSO in composer Julia Wolfe’s commemoration of the fight for women’s suffrage, and Giancarlo Guerrero conducts Górecki’s Symphony of Sorrowful Songs, with soprano Aleksandra Kursak.

Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor
Aleksandra Kursak, soprano
Lorelei Ensemble

Henryk GÓRECKI Symphony No. 3, Symphony of Sorrowful Songs
Julia WOLFE Her Story, for vocal ensemble and orchestra

The Boston Symphony Orchestra Boston Symphony OrchestraGiancarlo GuerreroLorelei EnsembleAleksandra Kursak