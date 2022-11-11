Lorelei Sings Wolfe’s “Her Story” with the Boston Symphony
Saturday, March 18, 2023
8:00 PM
Encore broadcast on Monday, March 20
In the third program of “Voices of Loss, Reckoning, and Hope,” the women’s vocal ensemble joins the BSO in composer Julia Wolfe’s commemoration of the fight for women’s suffrage, and Giancarlo Guerrero conducts Górecki’s Symphony of Sorrowful Songs, with soprano Aleksandra Kursak.
Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor
Aleksandra Kursak, soprano
Lorelei Ensemble
Henryk GÓRECKI Symphony No. 3, Symphony of Sorrowful Songs
Julia WOLFE Her Story, for vocal ensemble and orchestra