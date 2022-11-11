Nelsons, the Boston Symphony, and Shostakovich’s “Babi Yar”

Saturday, May 6, 2023

8:00 PM

Encore broadcast on Monday, May 8

In the final program of the 2022-2023 season, the Boston Symphony and Music Director Andris Nelsons traverse the devastating landscape of Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 13, Babi Yar, and Augustin Hadelich is the soloist in Britten’s deeply emotional Violin Concerto.

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Augustin Hadelich, violin

Ildar Abdrazakov, bass

Tanglewood Festival Chorus

BRITTEN Violin Concerto

SHOSTAKOVICH Symphony No. 13, Babi Yar