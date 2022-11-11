© 2022
header
Classical 99.5 | Classical Radio Boston
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Nelsons, the Boston Symphony, and Shostakovich’s “Babi Yar”

Published May 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM EDT
Andris Nelsons
Marco Borggreve
/

Saturday, May 6, 2023
8:00 PM

Encore broadcast on Monday, May 8

In the final program of the 2022-2023 season, the Boston Symphony and Music Director Andris Nelsons traverse the devastating landscape of Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 13, Babi Yar, and Augustin Hadelich is the soloist in Britten’s deeply emotional Violin Concerto.

Andris Nelsons, conductor
Augustin Hadelich, violin
Ildar Abdrazakov, bass
Tanglewood Festival Chorus

BRITTEN Violin Concerto
SHOSTAKOVICH Symphony No. 13, Babi Yar

Tags
The Boston Symphony Orchestra Boston Symphony OrchestraAndris NelsonsAugustin HadelichTanglewood Festival ChorusIldar Abdrazakov