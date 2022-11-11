Raphel, the BSO, and Uri Caine’s “Passion of Octavius Catto”

Saturday, March 4, 2023

8:00 PM

Encore broadcast on Monday, March 6

André Raphel conducts the Boston Symphony in the first part of “Voices of Loss, Reckoning, and Hope,” including Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s Petite Suite and William Grant Still’s Afro-American Symphony, as well as Uri Caine’s The Passion of Octavius Catto, commemorating the life of the 19th century civil rights pioneer.

André Raphel, conductor

Barbara Walker, vocalist

Uri Caine Trio

Catto Chorus

Samuel COLERIDGE-TAYLOR Petite Suite de Concert

William Grant STILL Symphony No. 1, Afro-American

Uri CAINE The Passion of Octavius Catto

