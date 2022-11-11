Raphel, the BSO, and Uri Caine’s “Passion of Octavius Catto”
Saturday, March 4, 2023
8:00 PM
Encore broadcast on Monday, March 6
André Raphel conducts the Boston Symphony in the first part of “Voices of Loss, Reckoning, and Hope,” including Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s Petite Suite and William Grant Still’s Afro-American Symphony, as well as Uri Caine’s The Passion of Octavius Catto, commemorating the life of the 19th century civil rights pioneer.
André Raphel, conductor
Barbara Walker, vocalist
Uri Caine Trio
Catto Chorus
Samuel COLERIDGE-TAYLOR Petite Suite de Concert
William Grant STILL Symphony No. 1, Afro-American
Uri CAINE The Passion of Octavius Catto