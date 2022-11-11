Wilkins, the BSO, and “Voices of Loss, Reckoning, and Hope”

Saturday, March 11, 2023

8:00 PM

Encore broadcast on Monday, March 13

In the second of three programs of the Boston Symphony’s exploration of music centered on social conversation and transformation, Thomas Wilkins conducts Margaret Bonds’s tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. and William Dawson’s Negro Folk Symphony, and Anthony McGill is the soloist in Anthony Davis’s You Have the Right to Remain Silent.

Thomas Wilkins, conductor

Anthony McGill, clarinet

Margaret BONDS Selection from Montgomery Variations

Anthony DAVIS You Have the Right to Remain Silent, for clarinet and orchestra

William DAWSON Negro Folk Symphony