© 2022
header
Classical 99.5 | Classical Radio Boston
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Wilkins, the BSO, and “Voices of Loss, Reckoning, and Hope”

Published March 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM EST
Thomas Wilkins
Boston Symphony Orchestra
/

Saturday, March 11, 2023
8:00 PM

Encore broadcast on Monday, March 13

In the second of three programs of the Boston Symphony’s exploration of music centered on social conversation and transformation, Thomas Wilkins conducts Margaret Bonds’s tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. and William Dawson’s Negro Folk Symphony, and Anthony McGill is the soloist in Anthony Davis’s You Have the Right to Remain Silent. 

Thomas Wilkins, conductor
Anthony McGill, clarinet

Margaret BONDS Selection from Montgomery Variations
Anthony DAVIS You Have the Right to Remain Silent, for clarinet and orchestra
William DAWSON Negro Folk Symphony

Tags
The Boston Symphony Orchestra Anthony McGillThomas WilkinsBoston Symphony Orchestra