The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Mozart’s “Così fan tutte” with the BSO at Tanglewood

Published July 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM EDT
Collage of Nicole Cabell, Elliot Madore, Amitai Pati, and Kate Lindsey (all facing forward in portrait)
Cabell: Devon Cass; Madore: Courtesy of the artist; Pati: Garth Badger; Lindsey: Daniel Welch
/
Clockwise from top left: soprano Nicole Cabell; baritone Elliot Madore; tenor Amitai Pati; mezzo-soprano Kate Lindsey

Saturday, July 15th, 2023
8:00 PM

Andris Nelsons conducts a concert version of Mozart’s classic Italian opera “Così fan tutte” with the BSO and the Tanglewood Festival Chorus.

Andris Nelsons, conductor
James Darrah, director
Nicole Cabell, soprano (Fiordiligi)
Kate Lindsey, mezzo-soprano (Dorabella)
Meigui Zhang, soprano (Despina)
Amitai Pati, tenor (Ferrando)
Elliot Madore, baritone (Guglielmo)
Patrick Carfizzi, bass-baritone (Don Alfonso)
Tanglewood Festival Chorus,
James Burton, conductor

