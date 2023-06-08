Mozart’s “Così fan tutte” with the BSO at Tanglewood

Saturday, July 15th, 2023

8:00 PM

Andris Nelsons conducts a concert version of Mozart’s classic Italian opera “Così fan tutte” with the BSO and the Tanglewood Festival Chorus.

Andris Nelsons, conductor

James Darrah, director

Nicole Cabell, soprano (Fiordiligi)

Kate Lindsey, mezzo-soprano (Dorabella)

Meigui Zhang, soprano (Despina)

Amitai Pati, tenor (Ferrando)

Elliot Madore, baritone (Guglielmo)

Patrick Carfizzi, bass-baritone (Don Alfonso)

Tanglewood Festival Chorus,

James Burton, conductor