Sunday, August 6th, 2023

7:00 PM

Dutch pianists Lucas and Arthur Jussen are the soloists in Mendelssohn’s Concerto in E minor, and Kazuki Yamada leads the BSO in the Symphonie fantastique by Berlioz, in concert at Tanglewood.

Kazuki Yamada, conductor

Lucas and Arthur Jussen, pianos

Felix MENDELSSOHN Concerto in E for two pianos and orchestra

Hector BERLIOZ Symphonie fantastique