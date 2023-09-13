© 2023
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Grief, Faith, and Transcendence, with Lintu and the Boston Symphony

Published September 13, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT
Conductor Hannu Lintu leans back in a light brown leather chair and looks to a window out of frame. He's wearing a black long-sleeve shirt and he has short, silver hair. There's a piano behind him covered in sheet music. On the floor, there's a large violet rug, upon which his dog lays.
Veikko Kähkönen
Conductor Hannu Lintu

Saturday, November 11, 2023
8:00 PM

Finnish conductor Hannu Lintu leads the BSO in Peter Lieberson’s Drala, inspired by the Tibetan Buddhist term describing life-source, as well as Schumann’s brooding and majestic Symphony No. 4. Leonidas Kavakos returns to Symphony Hall to perform Alban Berg’s final finished piece, the Violin Concerto, written in response to the death of Alma Mahler's daughter.

Hannu Lintu, conductor
Leonidas Kavakos, violin

Peter LIEBERSON Drala
Alban BERG Violin Concerto
Robert SCHUMANN Symphony No. 4

Leonidas Kavakos appears courtesy of Sony Classical, a label of Sony Music Entertainment

The Boston Symphony Orchestra Hannu LintuLeonidas KavakosPeter LiebersonAlban BergRobert SchumannBoston Symphony Orchestra