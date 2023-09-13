Grief, Faith, and Transcendence, with Lintu and the Boston Symphony

Saturday, November 11, 2023

8:00 PM

Finnish conductor Hannu Lintu leads the BSO in Peter Lieberson’s Drala, inspired by the Tibetan Buddhist term describing life-source, as well as Schumann’s brooding and majestic Symphony No. 4. Leonidas Kavakos returns to Symphony Hall to perform Alban Berg’s final finished piece, the Violin Concerto, written in response to the death of Alma Mahler's daughter.

Hannu Lintu, conductor

Leonidas Kavakos, violin

Peter LIEBERSON Drala

Alban BERG Violin Concerto

Robert SCHUMANN Symphony No. 4

Leonidas Kavakos appears courtesy of Sony Classical, a label of Sony Music Entertainment