The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Nelsons and Buchbinder Open the BSO's 23-24 Season

Published September 13, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT
In this collage photo, Andris Nelsons (left) stands in profile against a black background, facing left and smiling. He has a beard and a dark blue suit. Rudolph Buchbinder (right) leans against an open piano, softly smiling at the camera with his hands folded in front of him. He has gray hair and a black suit.
Nelsons: Marco Borggreve; Buchbinder: Marco Borggreve
Conductor Andris Nelsons; pianist Rudolph Buchbinder

Saturday, October 7, 2023
8:00 PM

Andris Nelsons begins his 10th season as the Boston Symphony Orchestra’s Music Director with works by Beethoven, Richard Strauss, and Arturs Maskats, as well as Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 23, with soloist Rudolf Buchbinder.

Andris Nelsons, conductor
Rudolf Buchbinder, piano

Ludwig van BEETHOVEN Consecration of the House Overture
Wolfgang Amadeus MOZART Piano Concerto No. 23
Arturs MASKATS Tango 
Richard STRAUSS Suite from Der Rosenkavalier

