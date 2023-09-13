Nelsons and Buchbinder Open the BSO's 23-24 Season
Saturday, October 7, 2023
8:00 PM
Andris Nelsons begins his 10th season as the Boston Symphony Orchestra’s Music Director with works by Beethoven, Richard Strauss, and Arturs Maskats, as well as Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 23, with soloist Rudolf Buchbinder.
Andris Nelsons, conductor
Rudolf Buchbinder, piano
Ludwig van BEETHOVEN Consecration of the House Overture
Wolfgang Amadeus MOZART Piano Concerto No. 23
Arturs MASKATS Tango
Richard STRAUSS Suite from Der Rosenkavalier