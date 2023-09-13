© 2023
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Paul Lewis and Beethoven's "Emperor," with the Boston Symphony Orchestra

Published September 13, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT
Paul Lewis sits in front of a charcoal background in a blue button-up. He rests his head on his palm and looks at the camera, smoldering. He has dark blue eyes and curly, black hair.
Kaupo Kikkas
Paul Lewis

Saturday, October 21, 2023
8:00 PM

Andris Nelsons leads the BSO in Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 5 with soloist Paul Lewis. This heroic piece is paired with Hannah Kendall’s The Spark Catchers, a new work inspired by imagery from Lemn Sissay’s poem by the same name, and James Lee III’s Freedom’s Genuine Dawn, a BSO co-commission with texts by the 19th-century African-American orator and activist Frederick Douglass read by narrator Thomas Warfield.

Andris Nelsons, conductor 
Paul Lewis, piano
Thomas Warfield, narrator

Hannah KENDALL The Spark Catchers
James LEE III Freedom’s Genuine Dawn, for narrator and orchestra (BSO co-commission)
Ludwig van BEETHOVEN Piano Concerto No. 5, Emperor

