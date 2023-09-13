Paul Lewis and Beethoven's "Emperor," with the Boston Symphony Orchestra

Saturday, October 21, 2023

8:00 PM

Andris Nelsons leads the BSO in Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 5 with soloist Paul Lewis. This heroic piece is paired with Hannah Kendall’s The Spark Catchers, a new work inspired by imagery from Lemn Sissay’s poem by the same name, and James Lee III’s Freedom’s Genuine Dawn, a BSO co-commission with texts by the 19th-century African-American orator and activist Frederick Douglass read by narrator Thomas Warfield.

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Paul Lewis, piano

Thomas Warfield, narrator

Hannah KENDALL The Spark Catchers

James LEE III Freedom’s Genuine Dawn, for narrator and orchestra (BSO co-commission)

Ludwig van BEETHOVEN Piano Concerto No. 5, Emperor

