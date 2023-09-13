© 2023
Classical Radio Boston
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Steven Banks's BSO Debut

Published September 13, 2023 at 2:40 PM EDT
Steven Banks sits against a dark gray backdrop surrounded by four saxophones of different sizes. He wears a cerulean blue suit with a white shirt and silver tie. He has short black hair that's faded on the sides and he wears round glasses. He looks off to the right of frame, smiling as if he's just laughed.
Chris Lee
/
IMG Artists
Saxophonist Steven Banks

Saturday, November 25, 2023
8:00 PM

BSO Assistant Conductor Earl Lee leads Henri Tomasi’s sultry, atmospheric Saxophone Concerto with soloist Steven Banks in his BSO debut. The piece is bookended by César Franck’s Le Chasseur maudit, or "The Cursed Hunter," and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4, both exploring the power of fate.

Earl Lee, conductor
Steven Banks, saxophone

César FRANCK Le Chasseur maudit
Henri TOMASI Concerto for Alto Saxophone and Orchestra
Pyotr Ilyich TCHAIKOVSKY Symphony No. 4

Earl Lee, Boston Symphony Orchestra, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, Cesar Franck, Henri Tomasi, Steven Banks