Steven Banks's BSO Debut

Saturday, November 25, 2023

8:00 PM

BSO Assistant Conductor Earl Lee leads Henri Tomasi’s sultry, atmospheric Saxophone Concerto with soloist Steven Banks in his BSO debut. The piece is bookended by César Franck’s Le Chasseur maudit, or "The Cursed Hunter," and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4, both exploring the power of fate.

Earl Lee, conductor

Steven Banks, saxophone

César FRANCK Le Chasseur maudit

Henri TOMASI Concerto for Alto Saxophone and Orchestra

Pyotr Ilyich TCHAIKOVSKY Symphony No. 4

